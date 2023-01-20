Google axing 12,000 jobs, as tech industry layoffs widen

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid...
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.(Ramsey Cardy / Web Summit / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff after rapid expansions during the COVID-19 pandemic have worn off.

The Silicon Valley giant’s CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company’s news blog.

He said that the company has hired for “periods of dramatic growth” over the past two years but that was a “different economic reality than the one we face today.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Lindemann in court for an initial appearance. January 19, 2023
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Wisconsin man indicted for forced labor
Snow in the Green Bay area
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
Christine D. Catelli, 58, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail. She is charged...
Mom admits to killing son, wrapping him in plastic, dumping body in woods, sheriff says
Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...

Latest News

A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
‘Do you need help?’: California family find man in their chimney
A California family found a man in their chimney and his rescue was caught on video.
Caught on camera: Man rescued from chimney
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash in New York
Officials say a pilot and one passenger were on the single-engine plane.
2 found dead following plane crash