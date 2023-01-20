‘Be Safe’ Domestic Violence Hot Line sees frequent use in first months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The ‘Be Safe’ campaign is now entering its third month with support from new partners in the community. It aims to help victims of domestic violence connect with local resources.

The hotline 920-212-SAFE has received fifty calls since the campaign began in October; that’s roughly 4.5 calls per week. Golden House, social services organization in Green Bay, began the campaign as a response to last year’s rise in local domestic violence cases.

Calls to the hotline are directed to golden house staff who can connect victims to legal help, medical aid, a safe shelter, or other necessary resources.

Golden House’s Executive Director, Cheeia Lo, says alcohol, financial pressure, COVID-19, and family issues are all factors that played into the community experiencing more domestic violence.

“When someone wants power over a victim, they’ll do anything they can to control the individual, whether that’s financial, emotional, verbal, sexual violence,” says Lo “All of those are forms of violence, so we don’t ever downplay a caller.”

Within the past month, the De Pere Police, the Oneida Police, and Ashwaubenon Public Safety have become ‘Be Safe’ campaign partners.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can reach golden house’s support hot-line at 920-212-SAFE. We also have a link to their website here.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.