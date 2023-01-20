ANOTHER CLOUDY WEEKEND, BUT NOT AS MILD... MORE SNOW FLURRIES LIKELY

As one winter system moves off, another one begins to form over the southwest United States. The winter storm did form scattered snow flurries creating a light layer of snow on roads and sidewalks. Roads will be slippery this morning because of the snow and the refreezing of the water from the wet snow from Thursday. The severe weather outlook level has been issued at a LOW level because of the slippery roads. Through the morning hours, scattered snow flurries are possible, but it should wrap up by mid to late morning. Today will be another mostly cloudy to overcast day with seasonal highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds will be calmer from the northwest.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure over the Midwest will keep northeast Wisconsin dry, but cloudy with seasonal highs. By early Sunday morning, the system over the southwestern U.S. could bring a small line of snow showers for the southern part of the area around Sheboygan. Accumulation will be very minimal, but don’t be surprised if there will be some snowflakes for that area. Otherwise, the weekend will be overcast and seasonal with calm winds from the west.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Early scattered snow flurries. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Overcast and colder. LOW: 16

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Early chance of snow flurries (SOUTH). Overcast still. HIGH: 29 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, slightly warmer. HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy again. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow flurries. Overcast. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Chance of snow flurries. HIGH: 24

