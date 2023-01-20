3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists learn how to steer lightning

For 270 years we've only been able to attract lightning using lightning rods. What if we could actually steer lightning away?
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - You can thank Benjamin Franklin for popularizing the lightning rod. He didn’t just fly a kite with a key on a string, he published instructions for using an iron rod and brass wire to protect a barn or house from lightning.

But what if... instead of attracting lightning to a safe ground, you could intentionally steer it away from whatever you were trying to protect? Think of the benefits to airports and sports stadiums.

Brad Spakowitz is in the driver’s seat for today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with a discovery on how to steer lightning.

Plus, NASA says this is the best place in the world to find meteorites. Brad tells you where and shows you one of the “big” finds.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Rodeway Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
Chuck Ramsay and Bill Jartz
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
TNT Crust in Green Bay.
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust injures six, 3 taken to hospital
Manitowoc police release the photo of a man suspected of forging and cashing checks in Brown...
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

Latest News

Snow in the Green Bay area
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
Brad Spakowitz discusses an alternative to the lightning rod that's long overdue
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Steering lightning
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in suicide care for children -- responses to suicidal...
DEBRIEF: Kids and suicide a "terrifying" trend
Fox Valley Technical College
INTERVIEW: Colleges agree to credits transfer