Wisconsin man indicted for forced labor

Adult woman is the victim, according to court documents
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An indictment was unsealed today in the Western District of Wisconsin charging a Wisconsin man with one count of labor trafficking.

According to the indictment, between August 2020 and Aug. 5, 2022, Austin Koeckeritz, 29, used force, threats of force and coercion, to cause an adult woman to engage in forced labor for nearly two years.

The charge of forced labor carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Timothy M. O’Shea and Special Agent in Charge Michael E. Hensle of the FBI Milwaukee Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Milwaukee Field Office and the River Falls Police Department conducted the investigation. The Pierce County District Attorney’s Office provided assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor Kraus for the Western District of Wisconsin and Trial Attorneys Slava Kuperstein and Julie Pfluger of the Civil Rights Division’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit are prosecuting the case.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about Austin Koeckeritz to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Rodeway Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
Chuck Ramsay and Bill Jartz
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
TNT Crust in Green Bay.
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust injures six, 3 taken to hospital
Manitowoc police release the photo of a man suspected of forging and cashing checks in Brown...
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

Latest News

Snow in the Green Bay area
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
Lightning strikes during a monsoon in San Tan Valley
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists learn how to steer lightning
U.W. Health reports an alarming increase in suicide care for children -- responses to suicidal...
DEBRIEF: Kids and suicide a "terrifying" trend
Fox Valley Technical College
INTERVIEW: Colleges agree to credits transfer
Class at Fox Valley Technical College
INTERVIEW: FVTC, UWGB, UWO sign transfer agreement