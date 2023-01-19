Wisconsin Assembly to vote on putting bail on April ballot

(WBAY)
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly is set to vote on whether to place on the April ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that would tighten bail requirements.

The measure would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail, but opponents are concerned it could worsen inequities in the criminal justice system and be applied too broadly.

State law requires the Legislature to approve a constitutional amendment in two consecutive sessions.

The Legislature first approved the amendment last year, and the state Senate gave its final approval Tuesday.

