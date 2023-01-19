Two Racine officers shot with birdshot during domestic call

RACINE, Wis. (AP) - Two southeastern Wisconsin police officers have been shot and wounded after a domestic disturbance call grew into a shootout with a suspect.

Racine police say Officer Ben Eiden was shot in the face and Sgt. Joe Burinda was shot in the shoulder with suspected birdshot pellets after the suspect fired multiple shots out a window shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Eiden, Burinda and two other officers returned fire but missed the suspect.

Police say the suspect reappeared unarmed at the back of the house a short time later and agreed to surrender. Charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.