Tow ban issued on I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A tow ban has been issued in Outagamie County for I-41 and Highway 441
That means vehicles that are not an immediate hazard will not be towed until the ban is lifted.
It’s a First Alert Weather Day. Most areas will have three-to-five inches of snow on the ground by this morning.
Higher totals are expected north of Green Bay.
