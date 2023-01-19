Tow ban issued on I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County

A tow ban is issued in Outagamie County on January 19, 2023.
A tow ban is issued in Outagamie County on January 19, 2023.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A tow ban has been issued in Outagamie County for I-41 and Highway 441

That means vehicles that are not an immediate hazard will not be towed until the ban is lifted.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day. Most areas will have three-to-five inches of snow on the ground by this morning.

Higher totals are expected north of Green Bay.

