Tow ban issued on I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A tow ban has been issued in Outagamie County for I-41 and Highway 441

That means vehicles that are not an immediate hazard will not be towed until the ban is lifted.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Outagamie County has issued a tow ban for I-41 and 441. That means if you slide off the road, they don't think it's safe for crews to tow you out right now. pic.twitter.com/aFdyGIGhsx — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 19, 2023

It’s a First Alert Weather Day. Most areas will have three-to-five inches of snow on the ground by this morning.

Higher totals are expected north of Green Bay.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: snowy, slippery roads around Northeast Wisconsin. The plows are out, but it's snowing hard, so it's tough to keep up. Please take it slow this morning. pic.twitter.com/mtKfBg6GVx — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 19, 2023

