Suspected bank robber quickly nabbed in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man suspected of robbing a bank on Green Bay’s west side didn’t have the money for long.

Police say they responded to a bank alarm on the 200-block of S. Military Ave. at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Within 10 minutes, officers arrested a 62-year-old Green Bay man at the scene without incident and recovered cash. Police rarely reveal how much money is taken in robberies.

Police say they’re not looking for any other suspects.

Police aren’t releasing any other details while they continue to investigate the robbery, but anyone who has information that might help the investigation can call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, submitting a tip online at www.432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips mobile app. Refer to case #23-203245.

