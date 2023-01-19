SNOW ENDING... A LITTLE COLDER INTO THE WEEKEND

The heaviest snow has ended, but the backside of this wintry system moves through tonight. A few lingering snow showers are possible through Friday morning, but any new accumulation would be minimal. Some untreated roads and sidewalks may turn slippery as temperatures dip into the lower and middle 20s overnight. A brisk north wind could still gust to 25 mph putting wind chills in the teens early.

We’ll see plenty of cloud cover Friday but a few sunny breaks are possible. Aside from some early flakes, the day will be dry. Highs should get into the upper half of the 20s... which is colder than it’s been lately, but still above average for mid-January. The clouds may break up a bit more Friday night, but any clearing will be short lived. Lows will settle into the teens Saturday morning. Look for mostly cloudy skies again Saturday with highs in the mid 20s. A weak weathermaker will track to our south at night, but light snow showers are possible south of the Fox Valley into Sunday morning.

High temperatures will run in the upper 20s and lower 30s from Sunday through the middle of next week. The weather will largely be quiet, but a bigger storm system may impact the area later next week. For now, the big impacts from that system appear they’ll miss us to the south, but we’ll be close enough for some light snow showers. Regardless, once that system passes, temperatures should turn colder for the rest of the month and into the start of February. Highs will generally be in the mid teens to mid 20s with lows into the single digits.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Lingering light snow. A little colder. LOW: 26

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun with a few stray flakes early. Still a bit blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Clouds and dim sunshine. Night flakes SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 26 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early snow showers SOUTH. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder than average. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Late flakes possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty snow showers at times. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a few flurries. Turning colder. HIGH: 23

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.