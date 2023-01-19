SLOPPY SNOW GRADUALLY TAPERS IN INTENSITY

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as the expected moderate snow has been pushing through the area. The heaviest snow this morning will be NORTH of Green Bay, with lighter snow showers, mixed with drizzle and freezing drizzle farther south. Regardless, the morning commute will be slow and slippery, with many snowpacked streets. Road crews will be gradually catching up to last night’s snow, so please leave them plenty of following distance as they work hard to clear off the pavement.

A little more snow will fall during the day, which will bring most of our final snowfall totals into the 4-8″ range. Some areas southeast of Lake Winnebago might see a little less, while folks closer to the Upper Michigan border might exceed 8″. The snow will be wet, heavy packing snow, which can be more difficult to shovel and clear off with a snowblower.

A few lingering snow showers are possible tonight and early tomorrow. After that, our forecast is not as active... While a few flakes could fly south of Green Bay Saturday night, there’s no big storms through early next week. Temperatures will be closer to normal for late January, with highs in the middle to upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Heavier snow NORTH. Flakes, mixed with icy drizzle SOUTH... 4-8″ of slushy snow for most. HIGH: 35

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow showers. A little colder. LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Daybreak flakes. Clouds and some afternoon sun. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Clouds and dim sunshine. Night flakes SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 26 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Early flakes SOUTH. Some late sun. HIGH: 28 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Flakes at night. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Late snow showers. HIGH: 30

