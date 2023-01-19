Shawano man pleads not guilty to murdering girlfriend

Michael Ingold was charged with first-degree intentional homicide
Michael Ingold was charged with first-degree intentional homicide
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of killing his girlfriend last summer pleaded not guilty to the charge of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide Wednesday.

Michael Ingold, 58, called 911 on the morning of June 25, 2022, and told Shawano County dispatchers he just woke up and found his girlfriend was dead.

An autopsy showed the 59-year-old woman had been strangled.

According to the criminal complaint, when deputies questioned Ingold about the autopsy report he denied hitting or touching her.

Prosecutors point to a case two years earlier involving the same woman where Ingold was charged with strangulation, 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

The court scheduled a pre-trial conference on April 18. A trial date wasn’t immediately set.

