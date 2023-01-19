Police arrest suspect in Green Bay stabbing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a teen in Green Bay.

Officers say 21-year-old Angel Guerrero was taken into custody Wednesday evening during a traffic stop.

Guerrero was wanted for the Jan. 10 stabbing of a 17-year-old Green Bay boy in the 1100 block of Radisson Street. Police believe he was stabbed following an argument.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Guerrero is in jail. Records show he was arrested on charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, 1st Degree Reckless Injury, Substantial Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.

Police thanked the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Neighborhood Response Team, and the public for helping with this case.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.