INTERVIEW: PFAS in freshwater fish

An environmental report this week is of particular interest to local anglers and Wisconsin's fish fry culture
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An environmental report released Tuesday is of particular interest to local anglers and Wisconsin’s fish fry culture. The headline of the study: Eating 1 freshwater fish equals a month of drinking forever chemicals in water.

The study was conducted by the Environmental Working Group, which has been in existence for 30 years. The findings included freshwater fish with PFAS levels 278 higher than commercially-farmed fish and the first evidence of “forever chemical” transfer from fish to humans.

To help us understand the research, we were joined by Tasha Stoiber, a scientist who co-authored the study, who was an undergrad at Michigan Tech and did her Ph.D. work at University of Wisconsin-Madison, on Action 2 News at 4:30.

Coincidentally, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday issued an updated fish consumption advisory for part of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County and also for Lake Wausau and Stevens Point Flowage because of elevated chemical levels in several species.

