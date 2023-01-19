INTERVIEW: Colleges agree to credits transfer

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Technical College announced a major addition to its programs Thursday. The school officially added associate degrees that will readily transfer to the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and Green Bay campuses, with those students having junior status when they transfer.

This has been in the works for nearly a year, with the U.W. Board of Regents agreeing to it last spring.

Jennifer Lanter, Ph.D., Vice President of Learning and the Chief Education Officer at Fox Valley Tech, talks about the transfer agreement, how many credits are involved, and the significance of the associate degrees when it comes to financial aid.

Lanter also talks about the work that went into adjusting these degrees, matching the course work, and whether it changes the way FVTC recruits students. Only 7 percent of FVTC students in the 2020-21 school year went on to pursue 4-year educations.

