How much snow did you get? January 19 edition

(Stock)
(Stock)(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wet, heavy, packing snow created driving difficulties as well as a winter wonderland Thursday. How much snow did you get?

These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources.

The list is organized by snowfall amount and then alphabetically by community. If we have more than one snowfall report for a community, the higher amount is used. These are not totals -- the snow was still falling late Thursday morning and may not taper off for some areas until after the lunch hour, so this report will be updated.

As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary. Learn how to measure snowfall with Brad Spakowitz and send your winter photos to WBAY -- we might use them on TV and our website.

COMMUNITY ... COUNTY ... SNOWFALL (in inches) ... time reported

Lake Tomahawk ... Oneida ... 10.5″ ... 9:10 a.m.

Hazelhurst ... Oneida ... 8.0″ ... 7:11 a.m.

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 8.0″ ... 9:00 a.m.

Tigerton ... Shawano ... 6.9″ ... 8:28 a.m.

Goodnow ... Oneida ... 6.5″ ... 7:33 a.m.

Clintonville ... Waupaca ... 6.1″ ... 5:51 a.m.

Athelstane ... Marinette ... 6.0″ ... 7:41 a.m.

Crandon ... Forest ... 6.0″ ... 6:45 a.m.

Minocqua ... Oneida ... 6.0″ ... 6:53 a.m.

Wausau ... Marathon ... 5.9″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Wittenberg ... Shawano ... 5.9″ ... 9:30 a.m.

Carlsville ... Door ... 5.8″ ... 8:07 a.m.

Shawano ... Shawano ... 5.5″ ... 7:45 a.m.

Stratford ... Marathon ... 5.5″ ... 6:11 a.m.

Iola ... Waupaca ... 5.1″ ... 5:00 a.m.

Mosinee ... Marathon ... 4.7″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Shiocton ... Outagamie ... 4.5″ ... 7:34 a.m.

Green Lake ... Green Lake ... 4.2″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Oconto Falls ... Oconto ... 4.1″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Darboy ... Calumet ... 4.0″ ... 7:43 a.m.

Sister Bay ... Door ... 4.0″ ... 8:15 a.m.

Wild Rose ... Waushara ... 3.8″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Appleton ... Outagamie ... 3.5″ ... 6:59 a.m.

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 3.5″ ... 6:21 a.m.

Rosendale ... Fond du Lac ... 3.2″ ... 7:20 a.m.

De Pere ... Brown ... 3.1″ ... 8:00 a.m.

Beaver Dam ... Dodge ... 2.6″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Brownsville ... Dodge ... 2.1″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Fond du Lac ... Fond du Lac ... 2.0″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Sheboygan ... Sheboygan ... 1.8″ ... 8:00 a.m.

Kohler ... Sheboygan ... 1.6″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Columbus ... Dodge ... 1.5″ ... 8:45 a.m.

Howards Grove ... Sheboygan ... 1.5″ ... 6:24 a.m.

Mayville ... Dodge ... 1.5″ ... 7:06 a.m.

Random Lake ... Sheboygan ... 1.1″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Theresa ... Dodge ... 1.0″ ... 7:44 a.m.

