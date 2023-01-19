Highway crews spent Wednesday preparing for snow on Thursday

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Highway and road crews were busy all day Wednesday preparing for Thursday’s winter storm.

Many expect to start plowing after midnight while the snow is coming down. The hope is to clear as much as possible prior to the morning commute.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson says there’s a plan in place.

“We’re going to be covering about 1,300 center lane miles. We expect early tomorrow morning, like around 12 or 1 o’clock, that we will start hitting [highways] 41, 441. There will be service continuously 24/7. After that, we’re looking at more state roads, county roads and eventually town roads.”

Most area highway departments spent the day prepping the roads to prevent icing and getting their equipment ready.

It’s also a time for them to remind drivers about the dangers of getting too close to a plow.

“If you get up too close behind a dump truck that’s plowing with a spreader, and we have to back up for some reason, we possibly wouldn’t see someone,” Chris Pirlot, operations division director for Green Bay Public Works said. “And this has happened, unfortunately, and we could back into somebody.”

The timing of the storm is also likely to hit during one of the busiest periods for people to be on the road.

“Take your time,” Nelson advised. “Give yourself a few minutes. If you don’t have to travel, don’t. Wait. We should have things cleared up by noon or sometime early afternoon. This is not going to be the two- or three-day juggernauts we have; this is about 12 hours.”

