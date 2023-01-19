HEAVY, WET SNOW COMING TONIGHT & THURSDAY

Snow showers will overspread the area after midnight. Thursday remains a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Heavy, wet snow continues through the Thursday morning commute. Most areas will have 3-5″ of snow on the ground by 7-8 a.m. leading to a slushy, slow morning drive. A widespread 4-8″ of snow is expected with locally higher totals north of Green Bay and into Door County. Also, areas near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan may skew on the lower end of the snowfall ranges.

The Thursday morning commute is going to be slick so be sure to add in extra time. Some schools may have delays and cancellations depending on how things shake out. Even with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph on Thursday, we don’t expect a lot of blowing or drifting due to the slushy nature of the snow. Temperatures will hold steady tonight and Thursday in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

We will trend slightly colder into the weekend Highs Friday will be in the upper 20s with middle 20s on Saturday. A few flakes may linger on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be dry, but there may be some light snow across southern areas overnight. Another round of light snow may develop late Monday as well.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE/N 15-25 G35 MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow arrives... Heaviest snow after midnight. Slippery travel develops. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Snow likely... 4-8″ for most. Slippery travel, especially early. Quite blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few leftover flakes. Blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. Southern flakes at night? HIGH: 26 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Early snow south. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flakes at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Early day snow showers possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun. Slightly colder. HIGH: 28

