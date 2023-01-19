FBI offering reward for information in anti-abortion office arson

possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action
possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action(Marcus Aarsvold)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on an arson at an anti-abortion office in Madison.

The fire happened May 8 at the executive office of Wisconsin Family Action, 2801 International Lane.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

On May 8, at 6 a.m., police and firefighters were called to the executive office for a fire.

“Subsequent investigation revealed two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office,” reads a statement from the FBI. “An exterior search of the office building revealed graffiti written on the exterior of the building near a broken window that stated, ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’”

Officers say they also found graffiti of the “anarchist A” and the numbers “1-3-1-2.”

Investigators say there were no injuries from the fire.

The arson happened a little over a month before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on federal abortion rights.

If you have information, call the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Rodeway Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
Chuck Ramsay and Bill Jartz
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
TNT Crust in Green Bay.
Ammonia leak at TNT Crust injures six, 3 taken to hospital
Manitowoc police release the photo of a man suspected of forging and cashing checks in Brown...
Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

Latest News

(Stock)
How much snow did you get? January 19 edition
Felicia Wanna
Body in western Wisconsin believed to be woman missing since December
De Pere students are safe after a school bus went into a ditch Thursday morning.
De Pere students safe after bus goes into ditch
Jason Lindemann in court for an initial appearance. January 19, 2023
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash