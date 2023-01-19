FBI offering reward for information in anti-abortion office arson

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on an arson at an anti-abortion office in Madison.

The fire happened May 8 at the executive office of Wisconsin Family Action, 2801 International Lane.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

On May 8, at 6 a.m., police and firefighters were called to the executive office for a fire.

“Subsequent investigation revealed two Molotov cocktails were thrown into the office,” reads a statement from the FBI. “An exterior search of the office building revealed graffiti written on the exterior of the building near a broken window that stated, ‘If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.’”

Officers say they also found graffiti of the “anarchist A” and the numbers “1-3-1-2.”

Investigators say there were no injuries from the fire.

The arson happened a little over a month before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision on federal abortion rights.

If you have information, call the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

