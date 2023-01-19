De Pere students safe after bus goes into ditch

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - No students were injured when a school bus went into a ditch Thursday morning in Brown County.

The bus was carrying students in the Unified School District of De Pere. The district says the bus was carrying middle school and high school students.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Olden Glen Road at North Olden Glen Road

Students were put on another bus and taken to school.

”Our staff went through and two ambulance crews and just kind of talked to them, checking everyone out. They were not scared at all. They all talked and communicated with our staff appropriately. We didn’t see any concern medically,” said Battalion Chief Brett Jansen, De Pere Fire Department.

Families of De Pere HS & MS students involved in this morning's incident involving a bus which slid off the road have been contacted directly via IC text message. No injuries have been reported. Students exited the bus safely and are being transported to their respective schools. — De Pere Schools (@USDD) January 19, 2023

The district was on a two-hour delay due to snowy road conditions.

