CDC warns about surge in strep throat

A child opens wide to check for strep throat(KSFY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a surge in strep throat in kids, and it’s something doctors in Wisconsin are already tracking.

Doctors at ThedaCare say strep “A” is very contagious, and they’re also seeing a surge in cases throughout our area.

It’s mostly impacting kids between 5 and 15 years old, but parents and school teachers have also been testing positive.

Like most illnesses, there are ways to avoid getting the bad symptoms.

“I always say it’s do the things your grandma told you to do: Eat your fruit and Veggies, stay well hydrated, and when somebody else is ill you know keep your distance, and anybody with a fever should stay home and isolate themselves,” Dr. Nadra Havican, a ThedaCare family physician, said.

The most common symptoms are a sore throat, fever, and swollen tonsils.

If you think there’s a chance you or your child has strep throat, you should check with a doctor before it becomes worse.

