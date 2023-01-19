Botz takes over Appleton East hoops program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - From starring at Little Chute to reaching the Big Dance with the Green Bay Phoenix, it’s fair to say Turner Botz knows a thing or two about basketball. Now he’s passing the love for the game on to the next generation from the sidelines as a coach.

”I wanted to stay involved in the game. I knew I was done playing at that point, but I had so much pride in playing the game and I wanted now to translate and give back with my experiences to that next group of guys coming up. That’s when I started at Little Chute that following winter,” said Turner Botz.

This year, Botz takes over his own program as a head coach for the first time. at Appleton East.

”I obviously cared so much about this game, and still do. Just trying to put that back into the guys and make it a success not only as basketball players, but in the community as well,” said Botz.

The Patriots are 7-8 on the season as they work through the growing pains that come with a coaching change. Botz can certainly understand that better than many after starting his college career with Brian Wardle at Green Bay. Then finishing with Linc Darner running the Phoenix program a few years later.

”They had it much harder than I did having to go through one coaching change. They’ve had three different head coaches in a matter of three years. They’ve been great though. Showing up, working hard, doing everything we’ve been doing. With my personal experience going through the same thing, I just knew I had to come in and explain things,” said Botz.

Botz also chose a career to give back to the community by going into law enforcement, and eventually becoming Appleton East’s school resource officer.

”I’ve been fortunate in the things I’ve been given in my life. I wanted to really to find something that I could benefit other people. Then when the opportunity presented itself to work in the school, impact kids, that was really beneficial and something I look forward to,” said Botz.

”I tell these guys all the time we have to be accountable for our actions. These guys have been awesome. None of these guys are never in my office.”

