Body in western Wisconsin believed to be woman missing since December

TOMAH, Wis. (AP) - Police say a woman’s body found Wednesday in western Wisconsin is believed to be that of a woman who went missing after relatives last saw her in late December.

Monroe County Sheriff Wesley Revels says the body was found Wednesday morning in a rural area in the Township of La Grange as a search was being conducted for 50-year-old Felicia J. Wanna.

Revels says authorities believe the body is that of Wanna, but the death investigation is ongoing.

The Ho-Chunk Police Department said in a release posted Jan. 5 on Facebook that Wanna last had contact with family on Dec. 29 and she “has a history of mental health concerns.”

