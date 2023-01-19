BACKSIDE SNOW LINE THROUGH THE AFTERNOON INTO NIGHTFALL, ADDITIONAL 1-2″ POSSIBLE

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues as the moderate snow has pushed through the area while the backside of the system moves through later today. The commute will still be slow and slippery as the last snow line moves through, with many snowpacked streets. Road crews will have an easier time blowing the last round of snow as it’ll be light and scattered.

The final snowfall totals will be in the 4-8″ range. Some areas southeast of Lake Winnebago might see a little less, while folks closer to the Upper Michigan border might exceed 8″. The snow will be wet, heavy packing snow, which can be more difficult to shovel and clear off with a snowblower.

A few lingering snow showers are possible early tomorrow morning. After that, our forecast is not as active... While a few flakes could fly south of Green Bay Saturday night, there’s no big storms through early next week. Temperatures will be closer to normal for late January, with highs in the middle to upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Scattered snowflakes, mixed with icy drizzle. 1-2″ additional snowfall amounts possible. HIGH: 34 (ALREADY REACHED)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Snow showers. A little colder. LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Daybreak flakes. Clouds and some afternoon sun. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Clouds and dim sunshine. Night flakes SOUTH of Green Bay. HIGH: 27 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Early flakes SOUTH. Some late sun. HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flakes at night. HIGH: 31 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken. Late snow showers. HIGH: 28

