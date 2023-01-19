3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Research suggests link between UV nail dryers and cancer

A researcher wondered why a rare cancer of the fingers had so many pageant contestants as patients
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It pays to notice the little things. Like when a researcher notices a rare type of cancer affecting fingers has a disproportionate number of patients who get gel manicures, like pageant contestants, and estheticians.

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz explains the research suggesting a link between nail dryers that use ultraviolet light and cancer. The link between UV rays in tanning beds and cancer is well-established, but nail dryers use a different UV wavelength.

If you’re thinking about flowers for Valentine’s Day, has Brad got an idea for you! It’s a flower that’s over 33 million years old. Too bad you won’t find it at the florist’s.

