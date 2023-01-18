WINTER STORM WATCH FOR TOMORROW

It’s somewhat of a cliche, but today is the “calm before the storm”... A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most of the area through tomorrow evening. The National Service may upgrade portions of northeast Wisconsin into a Winter Storm Warning later today. Tomorrow’s severe weather outlook is MODERATE, but an upgrade to the HIGH category is possible.

Some patchy sun is possible from the Fox Cities and SOUTH this morning. Otherwise, any holes in the overcast skies will fill back in. For most folks, it’s going to be a cloudy, but quiet day. Thanks to a north-northeast breeze it’s going to be a little colder, with temperatures hovering in the lower half of the 30s.

Look for heavy, wet snow to arrive around midnight tonight. The heaviest snow will be during the predawn hours of Thursday morning. 3-6″ of snow may already be on the ground as folks head off to work tomorrow morning. That drive is expected to be difficult, so plan ahead if you have to commute... More light snow will fall during the day tomorrow, helping to bring most snowfall totals up into the 4-8″ range. Some areas closer to the Menominee River could see some higher totals. Blustery northeast winds may cause some blowing and drifting, but that will be mitigated by the fact that the snow will be so slushy.

The weather looks drier this weekend, albeit mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be seasonably cold, with highs in the middle to upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NE/N 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Patchy morning sun SOUTH, otherwise cloudy skies. Slightly colder. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Snow arrives... Heaviest snow late. Slippery travel develops. LOW: 29, then slowly rising

THURSDAY: Snow likely... 4-8″ likely for most. Slippery travel. Quite blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few leftover flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold and calm. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Flakes at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Snow showers with a brisk wind. HIGH: 30

