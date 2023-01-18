WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin.

WBAY went on the air on March 17, 1963. We will celebrate the anniversary with those who have left a mark on the station’s history.

Our first interview airs Wednesday, Jan. 18. Bill Jartz sits down with local broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay. Watch the full interview on Action 2 News at 6.

Chuck Ramsay was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003. He covered both sports and news during his 45-year career in broadcasting.

He’s been retired for 20 years, but people still recognize him.

“I love it when people say ‘hi Chuck’ like they know you because it makes me feel good. Because they know who I am and everyone wants to be recognized,” says Ramsay.

Chuck is fondly remembered as the Walter Cronkite of Northeast Wisconsin.

“I met Walter a couple of times and he was the consummate pro and he never missed anything,” Chuck says. “He was one of the best anchors I’ve ever seen and let’s face it, when you’re in front of a camera you’re doing a lot of acting.”

Chuck made $90 for a cameo in the 1959 movie “Anatomy of a Murder” with Jimmy Stewart, George C. Scott, and Lee Remick. It was shot in Marquette, Michigan.

He made his mark in broadcasting on radio in Michigan and television in Wisconsin.

Chuck began his career at WBAY in sports. In 1971, he transitioned to the anchor desk. He blazed a trail for others in the business.

“Some folks didn’t think it would work but it did. This is a sports-oriented town and if you’re in sports you’re looked at favorably,” says Chuck.

He even had a run-in with legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi.

“As I walked by he said ‘whoa, what you you doing out here?’

“I’m looking to get a picture of Bart Starr in a sling.”

“Get the hell off my field,” Lombardi replied.

Ramsay covered thousands of stories over the years. He traveled to Iraq during the early days of the Gulf War.

“I had a couple of stories that really affected me and I really had to be careful. You try not to break up but you’re human, I think,” Ramsay recalls.

Ramsay is now 88 years old. He lives with his wife Georgia.

Chuck had opportunities to jump to larger markets, but he stayed in Green Bay. He says it is a good fit for a guy who loves to hunt and fish.

“It was a good life and I enjoyed every bloody minute of it on the air. I enjoyed it all! I thank God for the opportunity to do what I did and I didn’t mess it up, I don’t think,” Chuck says.

Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone who made an impact on viewers in Northeast Wisconsin during their career with WBAY.

