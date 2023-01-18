VIDEO: Snowy owl released into the wild

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A snowy owl was released on the shores of the Bay oF Green Bay Tuesday.

The Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary released the owl after treating it for an injured wing.

The owl had surgeries and did rehab work to rebuild her muscles.

“She was ready to go. She did not like us one bit so that is always a positive in wildlife rehab,” says Lori Bankson, Curator of Animals, Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Wildlife Sanctuary is a wildlife refuge that is the second-largest wildlife rehabilitation program in Wisconsin. It is open to the public all year.

The organization takes in injured animals. CLICK HERE to learn what you should do if you find an injured animal.

