Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win

Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.(Virginia Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) – An Uber driver in Virginia won $100,000 on a lottery ticket and said he plans to use at least part of the prize money to help feed the homeless.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini bought his winning ticket on Jan. 1 at a 7-Eleven in Blacksburg.

He became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle.

When Houssini claimed his prize, he told lottery officials he hopes to use some of his winnings to feed homeless people.

“I love Blacksburg, and I love people!” Houssini said. “I want to give back!”

