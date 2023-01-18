QUIET ON WEDNESDAY... HEAVY SNOW ARRIVES AT NIGHT

Things quiet down tonight and Wednesday as we get in between weather makers. Lows tonight should range from the mid 20s to around 30° and highs Wednesday look to be in the low to mid 30s. Extensive cloud cover will continue. A potent winter storm will spread heavy, wet snow our way starting late Wednesday evening. The heaviest snow will fall between midnight and noon Thursday.

This period is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Storm totals of 4-8″ should be fairly widespread... although they may be slightly lower south/east of Lake Winnebago. The sloppy nature of the snow will lead to travel trouble and some possible school delays and cancellations. The Thursday morning commute may be tricky with lots of snow falling at that time. This will be a heavy, wet snow and it will compact and be a bit more difficult to move. But, that will also make it less prone to blowing and drifting despite northeast wind gusts of 20-30 mph.

The snow will taper off over the course of Thursday afternoon with only a few flakes left by the night and on Friday. Temperatures will remain steady in the lower half of the 30s on Thursday with highs around 30° Friday. We’ll be more seasonable this weekend when afternoon temperatures stay in the 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Continued cloudy. Isolated slick spots. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly cooler. Snow develops during the evening. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Breezy with wet snow... 4-8″ likely for most. Some slushy mix lakeside. Slippery travel. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Continued cloudy with a few flurries. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little colder. Overnight flakes? HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible late. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with spotty light snow. HIGH: 30

