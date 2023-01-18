Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks.

The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.

Manitowoc police released a photo of the man they believe passed those bad checks and the SUV he was driving (below).

Anyone with information that could identify him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or use the P3 tips app for mobile devices. Refer to Manitowoc Police incident “2023-00000543″ (that’s 5 zeroes and 543). You can remain anonymous when you contact Crime Stoppers, but you could still be eligible for a $500 reward.

Manitowoc police release the photo of a man suspected of forging and cashing checks in Brown County and the SUV he was driving. (Provided by Manitowoc Police Department)

