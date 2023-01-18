Police want to identify person cashing stolen checks

Manitowoc police release the photo of a man suspected of forging and cashing checks in Brown...
Manitowoc police release the photo of a man suspected of forging and cashing checks in Brown County and the SUV he was driving.(Provided by Manitowoc Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police are asking the public for help identifying a person suspected of forging and cashing stolen checks.

The checks were taken from a vehicle that was stolen on January 2. Law enforcement recovered the vehicle but the owner realized their checkbook was missing. Several of those stolen checks were forged and cashed at a financial institution in Brown County.

Manitowoc police released a photo of the man they believe passed those bad checks and the SUV he was driving (below).

Anyone with information that could identify him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466 or use the P3 tips app for mobile devices. Refer to Manitowoc Police incident “2023-00000543″ (that’s 5 zeroes and 543). You can remain anonymous when you contact Crime Stoppers, but you could still be eligible for a $500 reward.

Manitowoc police release the photo of a man suspected of forging and cashing checks in Brown...
Manitowoc police release the photo of a man suspected of forging and cashing checks in Brown County and the SUV he was driving.(Provided by Manitowoc Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodeway Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
A car slides alongside a school bus that stopped to pick up a child, who got on the bus an...
Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus
Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Police lights graphic.
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

Green Bay police squad car
Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days
Wisconsin Democrats called for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his...
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
January 18 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy, wet snow
Police say death of man in Oshkosh not believed to be suspicious