Police say death of man in Oshkosh not believed to be suspicious

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a man found dead in Oshkosh in August as Glenn Wagner.

Oshkosh Police say Wagner was identified after a forensic assessment conducted by Dr. Jordan Karsten, Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh.

Wagner was found dead Aug. 13 in a building in the 100 block of High Avenue.

Police now say that there’s no evidence to suggest that his death was suspicious.

“There was evidence at the scene to suggest that Glenn Wagner had been living in the nonresidential structure/empty commercial building in which he was located,” reads a statement from police.

No additional information was released.

