Police: Reckless driving leads to confrontation, shots fired in Sheboygan

Officers arrested 4 people Tuesday
Sheboygan police car
Sheboygan police car
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police think dangerous driving led to a confrontation between people in two vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called just before 3 p.m. to N. 12th St. and Plath Court, where officers were told shots might have been fired during the confrontation and both vehicles fled the scene.

With help from citizens, police located the two vehicles. They were unoccupied. Police said damage corroborated what people had reported, and evidence helped identify some suspects.

At about 6 p.m., police took three males -- who they think were in one car -- into custody at a home on the 2300-block of Calumet Ave. At about 9:30 p.m., police arrested another male -- who they think was in the other car -- on the 2600-block of Georgia Ave.

Police believe the people know each other and there was no danger to the general public.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department, (920) 459-3333.

