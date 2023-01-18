Kids return to Macht Village Programs just days after devastating fire

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It was an emotional day for some families Wednesday as students returned to Macht Village Programs less than a week after fire destroyed its old location.

The organization helping kids with severe emotional or behavioral needs looks a little different as it reopens in a new building in W. Main Ave. in Ashwaubenon. It’s little more than a 10 minute drive from the town of Lawrence building that went up in flames last Thursday.

Niki Holstrom’s son, Landon, has used MVP for more than 5 years.

“To him, it was like losing his home. That is his home,” Holstrom, from Kaukauna, said. “He still goes there 3 days a week. When I told him, it broke his heart.”

Landon has been going to MVP since 6th grade. Now he’s about to graduate high school.

Holstrom says even a few days with Macht’s programs can impact children with emotional and behavioral needs who rely on the organization.

“Kids with emotional, behavior issues don’t take change very well, so to say. My son doesn’t. But I know the teachers will guide him through and get him through this,” she said.

Macht Village Programs CEO Tim Macht issued a statement saying in part, “It is truly unbelievable that we could suffer a catastrophic loss as we did and be fully functional 5 business days later. We are forever grateful to the community and the area school districts that we serve for their outpouring of assistance, material and patience.”

Holstrom told Action 2 News she’s glad the organization is back up and running so soon.

“Oh my God, I can’t even say enough about them. Their teachers are amazing. My son loves it. If my son could be there full-time again every day, he would,” she said.

“Six days is a lot for a child that’s been in this program that gets the support every day, so I’m just hoping that everybody can get back and get back on track,” she added.

Tim Macht said the organization is still working with investigators to pinpoint the cause of last week’s fire.

