INTERVIEW: Foodshare benefits being reduced on March 1

The pandemic-era benefits expire, reducing assistance for some families by $200 per month
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On March 1, people who receive Foodshare benefits are going to notice a drastic decrease.

The federal government is ending the extra benefits that went into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, that could mean a reduction of over $200 per month in assistance at a time all families are dealing with inflation and higher grocery prices.

Some $80 million a month has gone to nearly 400,000 households in Wisconsin the last few months to battle food insecurity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth talked with Maureen Fitzgerald, vice president of government relations for Feeding America of Eastern Wisconsin, about ways support agencies and organizations are trying to lessen the impact. We asked her how prepared the families are, given that Congress looked at expiring the benefits as far back as the fall of 2021.

