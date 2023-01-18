Help zoo choose name for baby pygmy hippo
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - After receiving thousands of recommendations, the Metro Richmond Zoo needs your help choosing a name for its newest pygmy hippopotamus.
The baby hippo was born just before Christmas, and the zoo says she is growing fast!
Here’s a list of the finalists:
- Petunia
- Dumplin’
- Penelope
- Holly
- Gayla
- Olive
The poll closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m., and the name will be announced the following week.
To vote for your favorite name, click HERE.
