HEAVY, WET SNOW COMING TONIGHT & THURSDAY

The rest of our Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but quiet. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. The evening will start off dry but the odds of snow will ramp up by midnight and thereafter. Thursday remains a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

Heavy, wet snow develops tonight and continues during the day Thursday. The heaviest snow and snowfall rates will likely be between midnight and noon. Most spots for our area will pick up a good 4″ to 8″ with this weather maker but some locations may get locally higher totals. Also, areas near Fond du Lac may skew on the lower end of the snowfall ranges but time will tell. The forecast snowfall map below is from the GFS model, but other model data suggest similar coverage.

Snow Potential (GFS model) (WBAY)

The Thursday morning commute is going to be slick so be sure to add in extra time. Some schools may have delays and cancellations depending on how things shake out. Even with wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph on Thursday, we don’t expect a lot of blowing or drifting due to the slushy nature of the snow.

The weather looks drier this weekend, albeit mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be seasonably cold, with highs in the middle to upper 20s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NE/N 10-20 G30 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Snow arrives... Heaviest snow aftermidnight. Slippery travel develops. LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Snow likely... 4-8″ likely for most. Slippery travel. Quite blustery. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few leftover flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few passing flakes? HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Flakes at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Early day snow showers possible. HIGH: 30

