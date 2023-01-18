Green Bay police investigating 5 car thefts in 3 days

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lock your doors. Take your keys. And help police if you have any information to help solve a number of recent car thefts.

The Green Bay Police Department is investigating 5 car thefts in the past 3 days -- three of them were reported stolen on the same day. Police say they believe more than one person is responsible, and they see a pattern in the types of cars that were stolen, including two Kias and two Hyundais.

2016 Kia Sportage - Reported stolen Sunday, Jan. 15, from the 200 block of N. Broadway

2015 Hyundai Sonata - Reported stolen Tuesday, Jan. 17, from the 1000 block of Caroline St.

2016 Kia Soul - Reported stolen Tuesday, Jan. 17, from the 100 block of N. Chestnut Ave.

2022 Infiniti Q50 - Reported stolen Tuesday, Jan. 17, from the 500 block of Proulx St.

2011 Hyundai Elantra - Reported stolen Wednesday, Jan. 18, from the 200 block of N. Broadway

Police want to hear from you if you have information about possible suspects. They’re also interested if you have security cameras or doorbell cameras in those areas.

“We’re asking the public to notify us immediately if they know anything or may even have captured video footage of the auto thefts on surveillance or doorbell cameras, as this evidence could help us in identifying the suspects. It is not certain if these thefts are connected to the same suspects,” Police Lt. Jason Allen said in a statement.

Call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips app for mobile devices.

As always, police encourage you to discourage theft by locking your vehicles -- inside a garage, if you can, or in a well-lit area. Take your keys and don’t leave anything valuable in your vehicle.

