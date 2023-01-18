Grand Chute considers revoking motel’s license

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Town Board could take action Tuesday night against a motel to revoke its operating license.

Police say the Rodeway Inn has been the scene of drug use, including fatal overdoses, violent assaults and prostitution, putting a strain on their resources.

It’s not just crime that’s a problem at the motel on Westhill Blvd. but also numerous building and health code violations that haven’t been corrected despite warnings from town officials dating back to February 2022.

Between January 1 and October 15 of 2022, Grand Chute police say they responded to 240 calls for service at the Rodeway Inn, almost double the number of calls to the motel with the second-highest number of incidents.

“We’ve had a lot of drug issues. There have been a lot of disturbances, domestic violence calls, a number of overdoses over there, both fatal overdoses and non-fatal overdoses,” Police Chief Greg Peterson said.

This includes an incident on August 21, 2022, covered by Action 2 News, involving two men who overdosed. Police found them in the parking lot -- one outside a van, another inside the van. Both died after being transported to a hospital. The victims were staying in a room with five other transient workers, none of whom appeared on the motel registry.

Other complaints include numerous health code violations, including excess garbage on the property, several rooms with cockroaches, and a problem with bed bugs.

“I think also one of our highest concerns are those issues related to health and safety of the guests,” Peterson said.

In December, the town’s licensing committee recommended revoking the motel’s operating license, which was just renewed last May after promises by the owner to make necessary changes.

“We reached the point where it’s apparent we aren’t going to have success through other means, so therefore we felt the revocation was necessary,” Chief Peterson said.

The owner of the motel, Arora Hospitality LLC, filed its response to the town, saying, “This is not fair” and the motel is “being penalized for the behavior of people the respondent does not control.”

The town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. If the town board revokes the license, the motel owner has 30 days to appeal the decision and could do so through the circuit courts.

