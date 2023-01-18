Giannis-less Bucks ease past Raptors 130-122

Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second...
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday is fouled by Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 130-122. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Tuesday night.

The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 (49%) from 3-point range.

Fred Van Vleet led Toronto with 39 points. Gary Trent Jr. added 28 points and Pascal Siakam had 23.

Play got chippy and action was halted at 6:40 of the fourth quarter with Milwaukee leading 113-110 because of an altercation involving several players neat the Bucks’ basket. Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected. Technicals were also called on Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby and Jamaal Magloire on the play.

Lopez scored 15 of his 19 points in the third quarter before being ejected.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Jessica Shafer had an arrest warrant issued after she didn't return to the Dodge County Jail
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
Some of the extensive graffiti at Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park on January 16, 2023
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
Meijer is double matching donations to local food pantries on Dec. 1 for Giving Tuesday.
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

Latest News

Fox Valley Lutheran girls basketball head coach Dave Wenzel gets his 500th career win.
FVL’s Wenzel wins 500th game in coaching career
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5), Carter Gilmore (14) and Chucky Hepburn walk off the court after...
Wisconsin continues domination over Penn St. with 63-60 win
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to fans as he leaves the field following...
Rodgers says he can play at MVP level in right situation
Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday (21) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard...
Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119