FVL’s Wenzel wins 500th game in coaching career

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Lutheran girls basketball team was happy with a dominate 76-33 win over Waupaca Tuesday night, but they were also celebrating a huge milestone.

The victory tonight marks the 500th career win for FVL head coach Dave Wenzel. He and most of his staff have been together for it all, 30 years.

In his time, he won seven conference titles and has taken his team to the state tournament seven times, twice to the finals. Overall he has a 70.5 winning percentage.

“It’s not the 500 wins, it’s the 30 years of coaching here at FVL that has been so special. I have the support,” Wenzel said. “I can’t quite get my head around that. I’m sure there’s some people out there thinking we must be counting by twos. I don’t have the energy I always used to but I still have the love for the game. The girls are great to be with.

“He’s just a great coach. They’re so encouraging in practice and lift us up and push us to be our greatest everyday. It’s really awesome,” FVL senior Emily Jaenke said.

Wenzel has led the Foxes to the playoffs the last ten years straight, and it’s looking like they’re well on their way to that again. FVL is now 13-2 overall this season and 9-1 in the North Eastern Conference.

