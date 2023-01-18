FVL’s Wenzel wins 500th game in coaching career

By Adriana Torres
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fox Valley Lutheran girls basketball team was happy with a dominate 76-33 win over Waupaca Tuesday night, but they were also celebrating a huge milestone.

The victory tonight marks the 500th career win for FVL head coach Dave Wenzel. He and most of his staff have been together for it all, 30 years.

In his time, he won seven conference titles and has taken his team to the state tournament seven times, twice to the finals. Overall he has a 70.5 winning percentage.

“It’s not the 500 wins, it’s the 30 years of coaching here at FVL that has been so special. I have the support,” Wenzel said. “I can’t quite get my head around that. I’m sure there’s some people out there thinking we must be counting by twos. I don’t have the energy I always used to but I still have the love for the game. The girls are great to be with.

“He’s just a great coach. They’re so encouraging in practice and lift us up and push us to be our greatest everyday. It’s really awesome,” FVL senior Emily Jaenke said.

Wenzel has led the Foxes to the playoffs the last ten years straight, and it’s looking like they’re well on their way to that again. FVL is now 13-2 overall this season and 9-1 in the North Eastern Conference.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Jessica Shafer had an arrest warrant issued after she didn't return to the Dodge County Jail
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
Some of the extensive graffiti at Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park on January 16, 2023
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
Meijer is double matching donations to local food pantries on Dec. 1 for Giving Tuesday.
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

Latest News

WATCH: Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys rolls
Neenah tops Kaukauna in GBB clash, De Pere & Brillion boys roll
Joe Ehrmann of the InSideOut Initiative discusses "purpose-driven sports" with WIAA members
Packers, WIAA launch the InSideOut Initiative in Wisconsin
First year head coach Garrett Vander Loop on the sidelines as his Denmark Vikings face off...
Vander Loop family reunion on the hardwood
Neenah's girls basketball guard Allie Ziebell verbally commits to UConn.
Neenah’s Allie Ziebell verbally commits to UConn