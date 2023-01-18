Fond du Lac County courthouse display raises awareness of Marsy’s Law

The district attorney's office hopes the silhouettes with information teach people about victims' rights
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A powerful display can be seen right now in the Fond du Lac County courthouse.

The district attorney’s office teamed up with sexual abuse center ASTOP and Marsy’s Law partners to raise awareness of victims’ rights.

The right to be heard, the right to privacy and the right to be respected are just a few of the rights protecting victims under the amendment to the state constitution passed almost 3 years ago. Marsy’s Law, approved by voters in April 2020, expanded the rights of crime victims throughout Wisconsin.

Eye-catching silhouette displays in the courthouse lobby are raising awareness of the law.

“That’s something so powerful. When somebody has become the victim of a crime and is a survivor, they get to make sure their voice is heard. Even if they disagree with any recommendation made to the judge, they still get to make sure their voice is heard,” District Attorney Eric Toney said.

The display’s design aims to humanize the policy so people have a better understanding of it.

“There are so many victims walking among us unseen, and that’s why we have silhouettes that represent those victims that we don’t necessarily notice around us but they need help and they need support,” Nela Kalpic, state director of Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, said.

The silhouettes will be on display at different courthouses throughout the state. Just by scanning the QR code on the silhouette, it will direct you to a website with more information about Marsy’s Law.

“It sparks interest because when we talk about victims’ rights in general, we can’t talk about victims’ rights without talking about meaningful access to those rights, and part of that is raising awareness and educating people on what those rights are,” Kalpic said.

The law protecting victim's rights took effect almost 3 years ago

