Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments

Wisconsin Democrats called for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his...
Wisconsin Democrats called for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state's bipartisan election commission, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats are calling for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee.

Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate signed onto a statement Wednesday asking Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu to rescind his appointment of Commissioner Robert Spindell, who publicly applauded GOP tactics in Milwaukee during the 2022 midterm that he credited with depressing turnout from Black and Hispanic voters.

LeMahieu has declined to comment on the situation on several occasions, and Spindell says he hasn’t heard from the senator since his comments were made public a week ago.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

