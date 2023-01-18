Court orders father to stay away from the son he’s accused of plotting to kill

GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Lake County man accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill his adult son was back in court Tuesday afternoon.

Joseph Hoppa, as well as his son, Jason, are both charged with a count of solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide. They’re accused of looking for a hitman to kill one of Joseph’s sons for $40,000.

Prosecutors say the men were angry that the other son was the primary beneficiary of a relative’s estate.

Tuesday, the judge ordered Hoppa not to have any contact with the victim in the case.

Prosecutors asked the judge not to allow contact with either son, but the defendant noted he has COPD and Joseph helps him around the house.

Joseph Hoppa will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on February 28.

Jason Hoppa has a court date next week.

