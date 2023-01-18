7th grader awake after suffering 2 cardiac arrests, medically-induced coma

A Holyoke seventh grader is now out of her medically induced coma nearly a week after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes. (SOURCE: WGGB)
By Maria Wilson, Samantha O'Connor and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A seventh grader in Massachusetts is now awake after she suffered two cardiac arrest episodes and entered a coma for a half a week.

After Nevaeh Vieira spent four days in a medically induced coma, her mother, Krissy Vieira, told WGGB that her daughter is expected to make a full recovery.

The seventh grader collapsed in her mother’s bedroom last weekend after complaining of chest pains.

She reportedly suffered from two cardiac arrests and was placed into a medically induced coma for four days so that her body could recover.

Doctors said Nevaeh suffered some minor brain damage from a stroke she sustained from a lack of oxygen.

Nevaeh’s mother quickly sprung into action after her daughter collapsed and began administering chest compressions until EMTs arrived. Dr. John Kelley said the act probably saved Nevaeh’s life.

“Having an immediate response like that within minutes of the event is absolutely crucial … If you have no circulation to the brain for five minutes or more, it’s very unlikely you’re going to get the person back,” Kelley said.

Kelley said cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, is something people should be trained in and know how to do for these kinds of situations.

Nevaeh is now in the pediatric intensive care unit, but is expected to make a full recovery at this time.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodeway Inn in Grand Chute
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
A car slides alongside a school bus that stopped to pick up a child, who got on the bus an...
Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus
Crosby, Coco and O'Donnell chat with customers.
Three Packers walked into a meat store...
Police lights graphic.
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

Automated external defibrillator (AED) in a hallway for people suffering a cardiac event
Packers donating AEDs after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in...
Police seize bedding from Idaho stabbing suspect’s home
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Possible charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting expected to be announced Thursday
A heartbreaking look at Wednesday's fatal helicopter crash in Ukraine as the search and rescue...
Helicopter crash kills Ukraine's interior minister
Prosecutors asked the court to keep Solomon Peña in custody.
Prosecutors: New Mexico candidate is a danger to community