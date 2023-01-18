3 transported to emergency department during ammonia leak at Green Bay business

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people were taken to a hospital during an ammonia leak at a business in Green Bay.

At about 1:15 a.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to TNT Crust at 508 Elizabeth Street.

Crews found a “substantial leak” in the ammonia coolant system, according to the department.

Employees were evacuated. Three people were taken to emergency departments with respiratory issues.

Three others were treated and released at the scene.

The Brown County Hazardous Materials Team responded to help with the investigation and air quality monitoring.

The leak was contained and the building was ventilated. The scene was handed back to TNT Crust for repairs.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department received help from Green Bay Police, the Department of Public Works, and Brown County Hazmat.

TNT Crust produces pizza crust for regional frozen pizza manufacturers, chains, and food service distributors.

