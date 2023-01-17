Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus

A vehicle swerves around a school bus in a close call.
A vehicle swerves around a school bus in a close call.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video captured a very close call involving a car and a school bus in Winnebago County.

The video, captured by a homeowner’s security camera, was shared on social media. It shows a school bus stop to pick up a child at a driveway. The child gets on the bus and seconds later a car swerves around the bus and goes off the road.

CLICK HERE to watch the video.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they identified the driver and “appropriate law enforcement action has been taken.”

The department posted the video and a message about vigilance around school buses.

The post does not identify the community in which this happened.

“We would also like to take a moment and use this as a visual example to remind everyone about safety around school buses, particularly during adverse weather conditions. Extra stopping time and distance as well as reducing speed are all crucial during winter weather events, and even more so around school buses during the winter. This icy day could have resulted in a tragedy (thankfully the child is physically uninjured), however, it is something we can all use as a learning experience for how things can occur in the blink of an eye,” reads the Facebook post.

“And just in case anyone forgot or didn’t know, drivers must stop on the street or highway 20 feet or more from any school bus that has stopped and is flashing red warning lights.”

The department reminds drivers:

  • This applies both to vehicles approaching from the rear and from the opposing lanes.
  • All lanes of traffic must stop for the school bus, except in opposing lanes if the highway is divided with a center median.
  • No vehicle may proceed until the bus resumes motion and has turned off the red warning lights.
  • The stop arm on the bus is an added communication to other drivers, but the lack of an extended stop arm is not a reason to pass a bus whose red lights are flashing.
  • In some urban areas buses will signal with yellow lights, or use red lights only in some parts of town. Motorists should observe school buses carefully for either the “pass cautiously” yellow light signal or the required full stop when a bus is flashing red lights.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Dad dies in house fire while trying to save family dogs, firefighters say
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’
Jessica Shafer had an arrest warrant issued after she didn't return to the Dodge County Jail
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway
Some of the extensive graffiti at Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park on January 16, 2023
Vandals damage property, leave graffiti throughout Oshkosh’s Red Arrow Park
Meijer is double matching donations to local food pantries on Dec. 1 for Giving Tuesday.
Meijer makes changes to mPerks loyalty program

Latest News

January 17 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers today
Generic police lights
Man arrested after chase in Fond du Lac County
January 17 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain and snow
Macht statement on reopening
WATCH: Macht programs to return after fire