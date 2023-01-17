Video shows close call as car narrowly misses school bus

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Video captured a very close call involving a car and a school bus in Winnebago County.

The video, captured by a homeowner’s security camera, was shared on social media. It shows a school bus stop to pick up a child at a driveway. The child gets on the bus and seconds later a car swerves around the bus and goes off the road.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they identified the driver and “appropriate law enforcement action has been taken.”

The department posted the video and a message about vigilance around school buses.

The post does not identify the community in which this happened.

“We would also like to take a moment and use this as a visual example to remind everyone about safety around school buses, particularly during adverse weather conditions. Extra stopping time and distance as well as reducing speed are all crucial during winter weather events, and even more so around school buses during the winter. This icy day could have resulted in a tragedy (thankfully the child is physically uninjured), however, it is something we can all use as a learning experience for how things can occur in the blink of an eye,” reads the Facebook post.

“And just in case anyone forgot or didn’t know, drivers must stop on the street or highway 20 feet or more from any school bus that has stopped and is flashing red warning lights.”

The department reminds drivers:

This applies both to vehicles approaching from the rear and from the opposing lanes.

All lanes of traffic must stop for the school bus, except in opposing lanes if the highway is divided with a center median.

No vehicle may proceed until the bus resumes motion and has turned off the red warning lights.

The stop arm on the bus is an added communication to other drivers, but the lack of an extended stop arm is not a reason to pass a bus whose red lights are flashing.

In some urban areas buses will signal with yellow lights, or use red lights only in some parts of town. Motorists should observe school buses carefully for either the “pass cautiously” yellow light signal or the required full stop when a bus is flashing red lights.

