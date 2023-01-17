SHOWERS TODAY... SEVERAL INCHES OF SNOW ON THURSDAY

Low pressure swirling into the western Great Lakes is keeping clammy cloud cover over Wisconsin. We’ll have more scattered showers, with some fog, mist and drizzle at times today. Some light mixed precipitation and slick roads will be possible across the Northwoods.

Most temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. That’s about 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. Our temperatures will slowly fall late in the day. That might switch any spotty rain showers into snow showers this evening. No accumulating snow is expected tonight.

Keep informed with our next weathermaker, which will bring us accumulating snow late Wednesday night and through all of Thursday... A Winter Storm Watch has already been posted for portions of central and southwestern Wisconsin, and that alerted area is likely to expand into northeast Wisconsin soon.

Right now, we’re expecting a snowfall range of 4-8″ for most folks... This forecast range may be adjusted as we gather more refined data about this storm. This heavy, wet packing snow will likely cause travel trouble across the area. It also wouldn’t be surprising if the snow prompts several school delays and cancellations... Keep informed with the latest forecasts from the First Alert Weather Center!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Overcast again. Scattered showers. Drizzle and fog at times. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Continued cloudy. A few flakes. A little colder. LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly cooler. Snow arrives late at night. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Wet snow and wind... 4-8″ likely for most. Some slushy mix lakeside. Slippery travel. HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Continued cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Cloudy again. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flakes at night. HIGH: 30

