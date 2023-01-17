RAIN & SNOW TAPER THIS EVENING, HEAVY SNOW THURSDAY MORNING

The rest of our Tuesday will feature scattered light rain, snow showers, drizzle, mist, fog, and a lot of clouds. Highs will range from the mid 30s to the low 40s... incredibly warm for mid January!

Things quiet down tonight and Wednesday as we get in between weather makers. Lows tonight should range from the mid 20s to around 30° and highs Wednesday look to be in the low to mid 30s. Extensive cloud cover will continue.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

A potent winter storm will spread heavy, wet snow our way starting Wednesday evening. The heaviest snow may end up falling between midnight and noon Thursday , before gradually tapering Thursday afternoon. This period is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Storm totals between 4″ and 8″ looks reasonable at this time but we’ll continue to refine the forecast. The sloppy nature of the snow will lead to travel trouble and some possible school delays and cancellations. The Thursday morning commute may be tricky with lots of snow falling at that time. Total moisture content with this weather maker will range from 1/2″ to 1″.

Thursday AM Forecast (WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Overcast again. Scattered rain & snow showers. Drizzle and fog at times. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Continued cloudy. Rain & snow showers taper off. A bit cooler. LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly cooler. Snow develops during the evening. HIGH: 34 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Wet snow and wind... 4-8″ likely for most. Some slushy mix lakeside. Slippery travel. HIGH: 33 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Continued cloudy. Cool and brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Cloudy again. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flakes at night. HIGH: 31

