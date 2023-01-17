Pursuit suspect dies after officer-involved shooting near Kenosha

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PARIS, Wis. - Authorities say a suspect died after a vehicle pursuit and an ensuing officer-involved shooting in southeastern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation says the incident began when a Racine County sheriff’s deputy initiated the pursuit around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Investigators say the vehicle crossed into Kenosha County and the pursuit continued with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies involved.

They say the vehicle eventually crashed in the town of Paris, where the driver exited the vehicle, fled and eventually was found in a nearby field.

State troopers and deputies approached the individual and ordered the suspect to drop a gun. Officers then shot the suspect.

